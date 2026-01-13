Left Menu

Sky-high Celebrations: The Economic and Cultural Lifeline of Uttarayan in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad's old city, the tradition of renting terraces for Uttarayan is thriving. Rooftops transform into cultural hubs during the festival, drawing visitors worldwide. This practice boosts local ecosystems by enhancing tourism and supporting small-scale industries, despite a drop in NRI participation due to U.S. travel policies.

  • Country:
  • India

As Ahmedabad eagerly awaits the 'Uttarayan' festival, a unique tradition is gaining momentum in the heritage lanes of the old city: the annual terrace rentals. Every January 14, the city's rooftops become coveted spaces, hosting vibrant celebrations that mark the sun's journey northward, transitioning towards warmer days.

Within the storied walls of the city's 'pols', joyous shouts of 'Kai Po Che' resonate across neighborhoods like Khadia and Raipur. These rooftops, decorated with colorful balloons, patriotic elements, and garden umbrellas, transform into dynamic cultural stages where locals and visitors share the Uttarayan experience, turning architecture into memory-makers.

Despite a notable decrease in Non-Resident Indian visitors due to stringent U.S. policies, the festival continues to energize local economies, benefiting street vendors and small industries with increased demands for traditional Gujarati delicacies, highlighting the enduring cultural and economic significance of Uttarayan in Ahmedabad's heritage-rich landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

