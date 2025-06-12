Left Menu

Tourism in Kashmir: Hope Amidst Challenges

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti anticipates a boost in Jammu and Kashmir tourism with the start of the Amarnath Yatra, despite recent setbacks from a terror attack. She calls for governmental aid to local businesses and emphasizes improving India-Pakistan relations. She urges the National Conference to fulfill pre-election promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:54 IST
Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed optimism on Thursday about the resurgence of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir with the impending Amarnath Yatra. Despite the initiation of train services, the anticipated influx of tourists has been slow.

Tourism in the region suffered heavily following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, claiming 26 lives. Mufti mentioned the challenges faced by local businesses, emphasizing the plight of hotel owners and pony operators. She believes a successful Yatra could rejuvenate the struggling tourism sector.

In a critique of the National Conference, Mufti urged for loan relief measures to support affected businesses. She also commented on India-Pakistan relations, suggesting funds spent on defense could better serve people's welfare. Addressing BJP's tenure and NC's electoral promises, she stressed accountability in delivering free electricity and jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

