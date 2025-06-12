Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Rising Star Maithili's Dreams Cut Short

Maithili Moreshwar Patil, a determined young flight attendant from Nhava village, tragically perished in a plane crash in Ahmedabad. Known for her perseverance, Maithili inspired many by overcoming financial obstacles to join Air India. Her loss deeply impacts her family and community, who remember her as a figure of pride and inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Rising Star Maithili's Dreams Cut Short
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Maithili Moreshwar Patil, a 24-year-old flight attendant from Nhava village, Panvel, is among those feared dead following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The atmosphere in Nhava is somber as villagers congregate at Maithili's home, recalling her determination and the challenges she overcame to pursue a career in aviation. Despite financial hardships, Maithili's family supported her dreams, watching proudly as she secured a job with Air India.

Admired as a role model by many young girls, Maithili's untimely death has left her community in shock. As relatives gather, hoping for any positive news, her mother has traveled to Ahmedabad, now awaiting confirmation at the civil hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025