Tragedy Strikes: Rising Star Maithili's Dreams Cut Short

In a tragic turn of events, Maithili Moreshwar Patil, a 24-year-old flight attendant from Nhava village, Panvel, is among those feared dead following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The atmosphere in Nhava is somber as villagers congregate at Maithili's home, recalling her determination and the challenges she overcame to pursue a career in aviation. Despite financial hardships, Maithili's family supported her dreams, watching proudly as she secured a job with Air India.

Admired as a role model by many young girls, Maithili's untimely death has left her community in shock. As relatives gather, hoping for any positive news, her mother has traveled to Ahmedabad, now awaiting confirmation at the civil hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)