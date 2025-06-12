Tragedy Strikes: Rising Star Maithili's Dreams Cut Short
Maithili Moreshwar Patil, a determined young flight attendant from Nhava village, tragically perished in a plane crash in Ahmedabad. Known for her perseverance, Maithili inspired many by overcoming financial obstacles to join Air India. Her loss deeply impacts her family and community, who remember her as a figure of pride and inspiration.
In a tragic turn of events, Maithili Moreshwar Patil, a 24-year-old flight attendant from Nhava village, Panvel, is among those feared dead following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The atmosphere in Nhava is somber as villagers congregate at Maithili's home, recalling her determination and the challenges she overcame to pursue a career in aviation. Despite financial hardships, Maithili's family supported her dreams, watching proudly as she secured a job with Air India.
Admired as a role model by many young girls, Maithili's untimely death has left her community in shock. As relatives gather, hoping for any positive news, her mother has traveled to Ahmedabad, now awaiting confirmation at the civil hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
