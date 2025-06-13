Left Menu

Rise of the Paris Cauldron: A Spectacle Returns to Light Up the Skyline

The Paris Cauldron, a helium-powered marvel originally showcased during the 2024 Games, makes its seasonal return to the Tuileries Gardens. Despite losing its 'Olympic' branding, this LED-illuminated spectacle will captivate visitors from June to September, offering a luminous reminder of Paris's Olympic spirit while looking ahead to future games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The iconic Paris Cauldron, previously a dazzling highlight during the 2024 Games, is set to reappear at the Tuileries Gardens. Renamed to detach from its Olympic past due to IOC regulations, this helium-powered structure will once again enchant Parisians and tourists with its LED-illuminated, flame-simulating display.

Originally designed by Mathieu Lehanneur and powered by French energy giant EDF, the structure has undergone significant engineering reinforcements to withstand Paris's summer conditions. Enhancements include a redesigned winch and tether system by Aérophile, ensuring compliance with aviation safety standards for summer-long nightly flights.

Part of President Macron's initiative to maintain the Olympic spirit, the cauldron will lift off each evening to grace Paris's skyline. Expected to become a summer staple, it offers a poetic nod to the city's Olympic legacy, ready to welcome both enthusiasts and curious onlookers until mid-September.

