The iconic Paris Cauldron, previously a dazzling highlight during the 2024 Games, is set to reappear at the Tuileries Gardens. Renamed to detach from its Olympic past due to IOC regulations, this helium-powered structure will once again enchant Parisians and tourists with its LED-illuminated, flame-simulating display.

Originally designed by Mathieu Lehanneur and powered by French energy giant EDF, the structure has undergone significant engineering reinforcements to withstand Paris's summer conditions. Enhancements include a redesigned winch and tether system by Aérophile, ensuring compliance with aviation safety standards for summer-long nightly flights.

Part of President Macron's initiative to maintain the Olympic spirit, the cauldron will lift off each evening to grace Paris's skyline. Expected to become a summer staple, it offers a poetic nod to the city's Olympic legacy, ready to welcome both enthusiasts and curious onlookers until mid-September.

