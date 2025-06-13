Vogue Wedding Atelier: Elevating Indian Bridal Couture with Global Flair

For the first time, ELIE SAAB collaborates with the Vogue Wedding Atelier, marking a significant moment in the brand's relationship with India. The event is set to take place at the historic Taj Palace in New Delhi from 8-10 August 2025.

The showcase will bring together renowned Indian bridal designers such as Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre, and Manish Malhotra, alongside high jewellery brands. A highlight includes a bespoke rani-pink gown by ELIE SAAB, inspired by India's rich culture.

HSBC India partners with Vogue to elevate the event, which promises a curated celebration of style and luxury. This invite-only event aligns with the aspirations of today's discerning clientele, offering an elevated experience in bridal couture and wedding services.