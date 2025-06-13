Vogue Wedding Atelier: Elevating Indian Bridal Couture with Global Flair
For the first time, ELIE SAAB collaborates with Vogue Wedding Atelier, held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, featuring top Indian bridal designers and luxury brands. Set for 8-10 August 2025, the exclusive event showcases couture and craftsmanship, promising a unique celebration of style and innovation, curated with HSBC India.
For the first time, ELIE SAAB collaborates with the Vogue Wedding Atelier, marking a significant moment in the brand's relationship with India. The event is set to take place at the historic Taj Palace in New Delhi from 8-10 August 2025.
The showcase will bring together renowned Indian bridal designers such as Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre, and Manish Malhotra, alongside high jewellery brands. A highlight includes a bespoke rani-pink gown by ELIE SAAB, inspired by India's rich culture.
HSBC India partners with Vogue to elevate the event, which promises a curated celebration of style and luxury. This invite-only event aligns with the aspirations of today's discerning clientele, offering an elevated experience in bridal couture and wedding services.
