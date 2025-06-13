Left Menu

Spaceballs Returns: The Sequel Set for 2027 Release

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a sequel to the comedy classic "Spaceballs," featuring original stars Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis. Directed by Josh Greenbaum and co-written by Josh Gad, the film is slated for a 2027 release. Newcomers Lewis Pullman and Keke Palmer join the cast.

Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:17 IST
Amazon MGM Studios is breathing new life into the iconic parody film "Spaceballs," announcing a sequel that promises to bring back beloved characters and introduce fresh faces. Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis will reprise their roles, delighting fans of the original 1987 hit.

Josh Gad, both starring and producing, is collaborating with the legendary Mel Brooks, who had a significant role in the creation of the original film. Josh Greenbaum is set to direct, while the script has been penned by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez. Entertainment insiders eagerly anticipate this project.

Apart from the returning cast, the sequel will also feature 'ThuNderbolts' actor Lewis Pullman and rising star Keke Palmer. With a target release set for 2027, audiences can expect a mix of nostalgia and contemporary humor.

