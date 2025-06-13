Pope Leo XIV Revives Papal Tradition: A Return to Elegance

When Pope Leo XIV first appeared on St. Peter's Basilica's central loggia following his May 8 election, the world noted his sartorial choices. Departing from Pope Francis' understated style, Leo donned a red satin mozzetta shoulder cape and a burgundy stola with gold embroidery, marking a return to more traditional papal attire.

Leo's choices have excited liturgical fashion enthusiasts and Vatican watchers alike. Some see it as a signal that more traditional policy shifts might follow. For Rome's elite liturgical tailors, this return to ornate vestments could boost business, influencing attire trends down the ecclesiastical hierarchy.

This traditionalism resonates with conservative Catholics, many of whom felt distanced by Francis' informal style and reforms, particularly his restrictions on the Latin Mass. While it's uncertain if Leo will alter these policies, his traditional attire has nonetheless garnered favor among U.S. conservatives.

