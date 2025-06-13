Left Menu

Canonizing Hope: The Millennial Saint's Journey

Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian who passed away in 2006, will be canonized as the first saint of the millennial generation on September 7. Originally set for April 27, the event was postponed after Pope Francis' death, but Pope Leo has confirmed the new date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:15 IST
Pope Leo announced that Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian boy, will be canonized as a saint on September 7. This makes Acutis the first millennial to receive such an honor in the Catholic Church.

Acutis, who passed away from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was initially scheduled for sainthood on April 27. However, the unexpected passing of Pope Francis led to a delay in the event.

The new canonization date was revealed during a meeting with cardinals at the Vatican on Friday, as Pope Leo outlined plans for sainthood causes moving forward.

