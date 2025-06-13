Canonizing Hope: The Millennial Saint's Journey

Pope Leo announced that Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian boy, will be canonized as a saint on September 7. This makes Acutis the first millennial to receive such an honor in the Catholic Church.

Acutis, who passed away from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was initially scheduled for sainthood on April 27. However, the unexpected passing of Pope Francis led to a delay in the event.

The new canonization date was revealed during a meeting with cardinals at the Vatican on Friday, as Pope Leo outlined plans for sainthood causes moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)