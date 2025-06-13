Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Neeraj and Aparna Lavania Remembered

Neeraj Lavania and his wife Aparna were passengers on the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, which crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming 241 lives. The couple, passionate travelers, had left behind an 18-year-old daughter. Neeraj was fondly remembered by family and neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:23 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Neeraj Lavania and his wife Aparna were among the 241 passengers who perished when Air India's flight AI-171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London on June 12. The Lavanias, frequent travelers, had chosen London as their summer destination this year.

Survived by their 18-year-old daughter, who remained in India to stay with her grandmother, the couple's untimely death left their family and hometown Akola in mourning. Neeraj, known for his lively personality, had last spoken to his brother Satish hours before embarking on the fatal journey.

With a single survivor and 241 confirmed fatalities, the crash has left a deep impact on communities and families worldwide. Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar visited Akola, conveying condolences alongside others. The Lavania family's story reflects the far-reaching anguish of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

