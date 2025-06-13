Left Menu

Embracing Empathy: Park Sung-hoon's 'Squid Game' Journey

South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon reflects on his role as Cho Hyun-ju, a transgender woman, in 'Squid Game'. Despite initial backlash, his authentic portrayal gained praise. Park discusses the show's themes and his aspirations to visit India, showcasing his dedication to empathetic storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:08 IST
Embracing Empathy: Park Sung-hoon's 'Squid Game' Journey
  • Country:
  • India

In an insightful interview, South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon opened up about his role in the global sensation 'Squid Game'. Known for his roles in 'Memorials', 'The Glory', and more, Park discussed the complexities of playing Cho Hyun-ju, a transgender woman.

Park faced initial criticism for his casting in 'Squid Game', but his portrayal was ultimately acclaimed for its sensitivity. Emphasizing authenticity, he avoided stereotypes and focused on Hyun-ju's selfless and charismatic nature.

As 'Squid Game' continues its successful run on Netflix, Park expressed gratitude for his part in the series and shared hopes to visit India. His journey reflects both personal growth and a deep commitment to his craft.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025