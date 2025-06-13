Embracing Empathy: Park Sung-hoon's 'Squid Game' Journey
South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon reflects on his role as Cho Hyun-ju, a transgender woman, in 'Squid Game'. Despite initial backlash, his authentic portrayal gained praise. Park discusses the show's themes and his aspirations to visit India, showcasing his dedication to empathetic storytelling.
- Country:
- India
In an insightful interview, South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon opened up about his role in the global sensation 'Squid Game'. Known for his roles in 'Memorials', 'The Glory', and more, Park discussed the complexities of playing Cho Hyun-ju, a transgender woman.
Park faced initial criticism for his casting in 'Squid Game', but his portrayal was ultimately acclaimed for its sensitivity. Emphasizing authenticity, he avoided stereotypes and focused on Hyun-ju's selfless and charismatic nature.
As 'Squid Game' continues its successful run on Netflix, Park expressed gratitude for his part in the series and shared hopes to visit India. His journey reflects both personal growth and a deep commitment to his craft.
ALSO READ
Netflix Raises the Curtain on Live Global Events with Tudum Extravaganza
Netflix's Global Fan Event: A Live Entertainment Surge
Netflix Unveils Live Entertainment Expansion with Star-Studded Tudum Event
Entertainment Pulse: Netflix's Bold Moves and Cultural-Conscious Events
Netflix and Balaji Tease New Storytelling Era