Maharashtra Supports Sikh Heritage Events

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, announced his full support for the upcoming 'Shaheedi Shatabdi' and 'Guru-ta-Gaddi Samagam' programs to be held later this year. During a state-level meeting at his residence, Fadnavis assured that the government would ensure seamless execution of these cultural heritage events.

Celebrating the 350th anniversaries of the Shaheedi of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the Guru-ta-Gaddi Samagam of Guru Gobind Singh, the programs are scheduled to take place in Nanded, Nagpur, and Mumbai. The events are seen as an opportunity to educate the younger generation about the sacrifice and legacy of these Sikh Gurus.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur's commitment to justice during Aurangzeb's tyrannical rule. The series of events are planned for November 15-16 in Nanded, December 6 in Nagpur, and December 21-22 in Navi Mumbai, aiming to instill cultural values and historical awareness in participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)