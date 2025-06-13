Entertainment Headlines: BTS Reunion, Brian Wilson's Legacy, and Legal Battles in Hollywood
The entertainment sector buzzes with BTS's anticipated reunion as fans gather in Seoul, while Los Angeles preps for the World Cup. Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys passes at 82. Creative icon Disney sues Midjourney over copyright breaches. Harvey Weinstein faces new legal challenges with a mistrial declared in a rape case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:29 IST
In a vibrant assembly in Seoul, international K-pop admirers are on the edge of their seats as the possibility of a BTS reunion looms after members fulfill their military service.
Elsewhere, Ted Lasso's creators aim for World Cup excitement to unite Americans, setting the stage in Los Angeles for football fervor.
The entertainment world mourns the loss of Beach Boys founder, Brian Wilson, while legal tumult stirs in Hollywood with Disney suing Midjourney over IP breaches and Harvey Weinstein grappling with judicial outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
