Miracle Survivor: A Tale of Fortune and Courage in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British businessman, is the lone survivor of the catastrophic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. His remarkable escape was a blend of luck and swift decision-making as he identified and utilized a vital exit point amidst the chaos.

In an interview with DD News, Ramesh recounted how his seat, 11A, located near an emergency exit on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, played a crucial role in his escape. The plane collided with a hostel at BJ Medical College shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Ramesh, now under treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for his injuries, including burns on his left hand, expressed disbelief at his survival. The disaster claimed 265 lives, including significant casualties at the hostel, making his escape all the more miraculous.

