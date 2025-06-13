Left Menu

Pilgrims and Sadhus Prepare for Annual Amarnath Yatra

Scores of sadhus are arriving in Jammu in preparation for the Amarnath Yatra, starting on July 3. The pilgrimage will begin from the Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal routes. Arrangements for boarding, lodging, community kitchen, and medical facilities are in place. Pilgrims, including returning sadhus, are eager for the journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:30 IST
Scores of sadhus have started gathering in Jammu, as they prepare for the annual Amarnath Yatra set to begin on July 3. This religious pilgrimage is highly anticipated, with the South Kashmir shrine drawing devotees from across India.

The 32-day yatra will take pilgrims along two paths—the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the shorter, steeper Baltal trail. Preparations are underway, with first batches departing from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp and Ram Mandir.

Mahant Rameshwar Dass oversees accommodations for the sadhus, providing them with essential services. The community has upheld traditions, welcoming the pilgrims with open arms. With extensive arrangements in place, a smooth and sanctified journey is expected for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

