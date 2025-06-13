Ye Supports Diddy in High-Profile Sex Trafficking Trial
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, attended a sex trafficking trial in New York to support hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Combs, who pleaded not guilty, faces accusations of involvement in sex and racketeering crimes. Ye observed from an overflow room and left without further comment.
In a surprising appearance at a high-profile trial, rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, showed his support for longtime friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid sex trafficking allegations. The trial, taking place in New York's federal court, has captivated attention with its serious charges.
Ye, dressed in a striking white ensemble, spent about 40 minutes in the courthouse, though he did not enter the main courtroom. Instead, he observed the proceedings via a closed-circuit monitor in an overflow room. When questioned about his presence, Ye confirmed his support for Combs but did not respond to queries about potential testimony.
Combs, who is 55 years old, faces serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which he has denied. The accusations state that he used his fame and influence to commit crimes over two decades. Ye's attendance came after significant testimony from a witness referred to as 'Jane,' who detailed her coerced experiences. Defence lawyers continue to assert Combs' innocence, stating the allegations involve consensual adult interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
