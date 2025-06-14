Revving Reality: Inside Brad Pitt's Formula One Film with Lewis Hamilton
The upcoming Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt owes much to Lewis Hamilton, who was crucial in ensuring its authenticity. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film integrates authentic race scenes filmed during actual weekends. Hamilton's involvement extends from co-producing to advising on technical accuracy, making the film a deeply authentic experience.
In a recent announcement, director Joseph Kosinski credited Lewis Hamilton for his pivotal role in the creation of the upcoming Formula One movie featuring Brad Pitt. Hamilton's deep involvement as a co-producer and technical consultant has ensured the movie retains high authenticity.
The project, slated for a June release, has woven real race scenes into its fabric, filmed with the cooperation of the Liberty Media-owned sport. Hamilton, who joined Ferrari this season, has been instrumental in shaping the narrative, even influencing specific technical details on track.
Aside from acting as a consultant, Hamilton's insights have helped shape the storyline, with contributions that emphasize the authenticity of the racing world. This collaboration promises a genuine portrayal of Formula One, potentially expanding its reach globally, especially in the U.S. market.
