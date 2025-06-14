Revving Reality: Inside Brad Pitt's Formula One Film with Lewis Hamilton

In a recent announcement, director Joseph Kosinski credited Lewis Hamilton for his pivotal role in the creation of the upcoming Formula One movie featuring Brad Pitt. Hamilton's deep involvement as a co-producer and technical consultant has ensured the movie retains high authenticity.

The project, slated for a June release, has woven real race scenes into its fabric, filmed with the cooperation of the Liberty Media-owned sport. Hamilton, who joined Ferrari this season, has been instrumental in shaping the narrative, even influencing specific technical details on track.

Aside from acting as a consultant, Hamilton's insights have helped shape the storyline, with contributions that emphasize the authenticity of the racing world. This collaboration promises a genuine portrayal of Formula One, potentially expanding its reach globally, especially in the U.S. market.