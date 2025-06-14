Entertainment Buzz: F1 Thrills and BTS Excitement
A roundup of entertainment news includes F1 movie on Lewis Hamilton, BTS reunion prospects, Brian Wilson's passing, and Pulp’s chart-topping return. Other highlights include Ted Lasso creators uniting around the World Cup, China’s cleanup effort, and legal developments in Harvey Weinstein and Sean Combs’ trials.
Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, was made possible with the involvement of Lewis Hamilton. The film, supported by Liberty Media, unveils action-packed scenes at F1 race weekends and debuts globally in late June.
Excitement mounts for international K-pop fans with the potential reunion of BTS. Thousands gathered in Seoul, anticipating they might reunite after their mandatory military service. The BTS FESTA commemorates their 12th anniversary as the group's last concert was in 2022.
Entertainment took a somber note as the music world mourned the passing of Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson at 82. Renowned for hits like "Good Vibrations," Wilson's life was a tapestry of musical brilliance, personal trials with mental health and substance abuse.
