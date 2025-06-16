India Global Forum Celebrates Indian Fiction: IGF Archer Amish Award to Shine

The India Global Forum is poised to highlight the richness of Indian storytelling with the unveiling of the inaugural IGF Archer Amish Award for Storytellers next week. This award, born out of a collaboration with famed authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, rewards exceptional Indian fiction that encapsulates the vibrant and diverse narrative of modern India.

Offering one of the largest prizes for fiction globally at $25,000, the IGF Archer Amish Award elevates Indian literature, placing it alongside the world's top literary accolades. The award underscores the dynamism of Indian authors whose narratives paint a vivid depiction of India's modern complexities.

The award ceremony is set for 18 June at London's Queen Elizabeth II Centre, with Rt Hon Lisa Nandy MP, UK's Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, among the dignitaries. Her presence signals the UK's reinforcing cultural ties with India, emphasizing India as a key creative ally following recent trade agreements.

