Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man Adventure in 'Masters of the Universe'

Hollywood star Nicholas Galitzine has completed filming his role as He-Man in the much-anticipated film 'Masters of the Universe.'

Known for his work in romantic comedies, Galitzine shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the 'role of a lifetime' and expressed gratitude to the cast and crew.

The film premieres in June 2026, with a script penned by Chris Butler and directed by Travis Knight. It stars an ensemble cast including Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba, promising an exciting adaptation of Mattel's classic toy line.

