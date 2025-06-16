Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man Adventure in 'Masters of the Universe'
Nicholas Galitzine wraps filming for 'Masters of the Universe,' where he stars as He-Man, in a project adapted from Mattel’s iconic toy line. Directed by Travis Knight and featuring stars like Camila Mendes and Jared Leto, the film releases on June 5, 2026. Galitzine shared his emotional farewell post on Instagram.
Hollywood star Nicholas Galitzine has completed filming his role as He-Man in the much-anticipated film 'Masters of the Universe.'
Known for his work in romantic comedies, Galitzine shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the 'role of a lifetime' and expressed gratitude to the cast and crew.
The film premieres in June 2026, with a script penned by Chris Butler and directed by Travis Knight. It stars an ensemble cast including Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba, promising an exciting adaptation of Mattel's classic toy line.
