Honoring Valor: 84th Raising Day of Assam Regiment Celebrated

The 84th Raising Day of the Assam Regiment was celebrated with Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh leading tributes at the War Memorial. The event honored the regiment's contributions and urged them to continue their legacy. Dignitaries, including ZPM MLA Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga, attended the ceremony.

Mizoram's capital hosted a poignant ceremony marking the 84th Raising Day of the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army.

The commemoration was led by Governor General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh, who paid homage to soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their motherland.

Key figures, including representatives from the Mizoram Ex-Services League, Assam Regiment, and Assam Rifles, gathered to lay wreaths at the War Memorial, remembering fallen comrades.

An interactive session highlighted the regiment's significant contributions to national security. In his speech, General Singh praised the regiment's dedication, urging them to sustain their rich legacy of courage and sacrifice. Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga (Retd.), ZPM MLA and MESL president, extolled the Assam Rifles for organizing the event efficiently.

Noted personalities present included Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Pushpendar Sorayan and Padma Shri Awardee Hav. Lalbiakthanga, underscoring the event's historic and cultural significance.

