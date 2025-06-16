Norwegian Coach Ingebrigtsen Convicted of Assault Amid Family Feud

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, recognized in Norway for coaching track stars, has been convicted of assaulting his daughter. A Norwegian court handed him a suspended sentence amid a high-profile legal trial involving allegations of domestic abuse within his family.

The Soer Rogaland District Court acquitted Ingebrigtsen of other charges, including alleged abuse toward his son Jakob. The verdict focused on a single incident with his daughter, for which he must pay a fine.

Ingebrigtsen seeks to rebuild family relationships despite the public fallout, saying through his lawyers, 'There are no winners in this case.' The family previously parted ways professionally, with Jakob and siblings accusing their father of violence in a national column.

(With inputs from agencies.)