Tragic Drowning at Sikkim’s Hidden Falls: A Cautionary Tale

A post-graduate student from Sikkim University drowned in a whirlpool at Hidden Falls in Namchi district. While on an outing with friends, she was trapped in the whirlpool while swimming and could not be rescued. The area is particularly hazardous during the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:38 IST
Tragic Drowning at Sikkim's Hidden Falls: A Cautionary Tale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Sikkim's Namchi district as a college student drowned in a whirlpool at the popular Hidden Falls. Police reported that the fourth-semester post-graduate student from the Department of Limbu, Sikkim University, was on an outing with friends when the accident occurred.

The group visited Hidden Falls near Majuwa village in Yangang, known for its challenging and rugged terrain, which is particularly treacherous during the monsoon season. While swimming, the student was caught in a whirlpool and tragically drowned, despite the efforts of her friends and local authorities.

Originally from Timburbong in the Soreng district, the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem. Authorities remind the public to exercise caution in risky areas, especially during adverse weather conditions.

