Protests Erupt in Delhi Over Vandalism at Tagore's Ancestral Home

In a fervent demonstration of cultural solidarity, Delhi BJP members converged near the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri. They protested vehemently against the vandalism of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district.

The Kachharibari, a treasured heritage site where Tagore penned many of his literary masterpieces, recently faced a violent attack by a mob. The protesters, holding placards and portraits, marched from the Prime Minister's Museum toward the High Commission, breaching police barricades before being temporarily detained and released.

Prominent BJP figures, including MPs Manoj Tiwari and Virendra Sachdeva, alongside celebrity singer Sapna Choudhary, underscored the protest's significance. They emphasized the attack as an assault on both Bengali culture and Hindu heritage, echoing a broader message against perceived injustices toward Hindus in Bangladesh.