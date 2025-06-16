Justice Served: Sentences for Hate Crimes Against Soccer Star Vinícius Júnior

Four individuals have been convicted of hate crimes by a Spanish court for their actions against Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. The incident involved hanging an effigy of the player from a Madrid bridge prior to a match against Atletico Madrid in 2023.

The defendants received varying prison sentences and must participate in equal treatment programs. They also face fines and are barred from approaching Vinícius or soccer venues for several years. The court noted their ties to a right-wing fan group.

These convictions are part of a growing legal response to racism in Spanish soccer, with earlier cases involving Valencia and Valladolid fans also resulting in penalties. The Spanish league's involvement as a private prosecutor underscores the crackdown on racially-motivated offenses in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)