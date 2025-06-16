Left Menu

Justice Served: Sentences for Hate Crimes Against Soccer Star Vinícius Júnior

A Spanish court has sentenced four people for hate crimes after they hung an effigy of Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior on a highway bridge. The defendants also face bans from Vinícius and soccer stadiums. This marks a significant ruling against racism in Spanish soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:19 IST
Justice Served: Sentences for Hate Crimes Against Soccer Star Vinícius Júnior
Vinícius Júnior
  • Country:
  • Spain

Four individuals have been convicted of hate crimes by a Spanish court for their actions against Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. The incident involved hanging an effigy of the player from a Madrid bridge prior to a match against Atletico Madrid in 2023.

The defendants received varying prison sentences and must participate in equal treatment programs. They also face fines and are barred from approaching Vinícius or soccer venues for several years. The court noted their ties to a right-wing fan group.

These convictions are part of a growing legal response to racism in Spanish soccer, with earlier cases involving Valencia and Valladolid fans also resulting in penalties. The Spanish league's involvement as a private prosecutor underscores the crackdown on racially-motivated offenses in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025