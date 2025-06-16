Nicole Scherzinger Prioritizes Broadway Over Wedding Planning

Nicole Scherzinger, the renowned singer-songwriter and dancer, who became engaged to former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans in 2023, has revealed that wedding plans have taken a backseat due to her demanding Broadway schedule, as reported by People.

Currently starring in her Broadway debut, Sunset Blvd., Scherzinger clinched the prestigious Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. She expressed gratitude for her fiancé Evans's understanding and support of her thriving stage career.

The couple's romantic journey began in 2019 on The X Factor: Celebrity set. Scherzinger was a judge, and Evans formed a singing group with other rugby players. Their relationship blossomed naturally, as Evans stated, leading to a public announcement of their romance in January 2020.

