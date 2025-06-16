Glenn Close and Billy Porter Join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Acclaimed actors Glenn Close and Billy Porter are set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming film 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'. Variety reports that Close will play the ruthless Drusilla Sickle, the escort to the District 12 Tributes, while Porter will assume the role of her estranged husband, Magno Stift, a designer for the Tributes.

The film, based on Suzanne Collins' novel, is a prequel to the original 'Hunger Games' series. It transports viewers back to Panem, nearly 25 years prior, digging into the events of the 50th Hunger Games, also dubbed the Second Quarter Quell. Fans will witness the early trials of Haymitch Abernathy, who, in the 2012 'Hunger Games' film, serves as a mentor to Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, and Peeta Mellark, portrayed by Josh Hutcherson.

'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' boasts a star-studded cast including Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, and Kieran Culkin. Scheduled for release on November 20, 2026, the film promises to offer an intriguing extension to the beloved saga.

