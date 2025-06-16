Stars Shine Bright: Heartfelt Birthday Tributes and Upcoming Collaborations in Bollywood

Actor Diljit Dosanjh led a chorus of birthday wishes on social media for acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Taking to Instagram, Dosanjh shared a touching tribute alongside a photo of Ali holding a frame from their collaborative work, 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Joining in the celebration, actress Rakul Preet Singh extended her wishes, wishing Ali health and creative success in the coming year. Aditi Rao Hydari also joined the well-wishers, praising Ali as a 'rockstar with a sufi soul', hinting at her upcoming collaboration with him on Netflix's 'O Saathi Re'.

Amid the birthday festivities, Ali revealed exciting details of his yet-to-be-titled film starring legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, with music by renowned composer A.R. Rahman. Set to start production in 2025, the film promises to be a heartfelt narrative, scheduled for release in 2026.

