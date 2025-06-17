California Doctor Set to Plead Guilty in Actor's Tragic Overdose

A California doctor is pleading guilty to charges related to the overdose death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Dr. Salvador Plasencia faces accusations involving the illegal distribution of the anesthetic ketamine, with possible sentencing reaching 40 years in prison, as revealed in a recent court filing.

Plasencia, who ran an urgent care clinic in Malibu, admitted to injecting ketamine into the late actor at various locations, including Perry's home. These actions occurred weeks before Perry's tragic death in October 2023, confirmed as resulting from ketamine and other factors, causing him to lose consciousness and drown.

In a broader investigation, multiple defendants, including Dr. Mark Chavez and alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, face charges. The case has underscored both the potential for misuse of ketamine and ongoing struggles with substance abuse, a battle Perry publicly shared during his acclaimed years on the sitcom 'Friends'.