Why refuse venue and permission for TVK, if we are friends, asks actor Vijay in Vellore.
PTI | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Why refuse venue and permission for TVK, if we are friends, asks actor Vijay in Vellore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- Vellore
- TVK
- actor
- venue
- permission
- friends
- administration
- event
- questions
ALSO READ
Your real friends are bribe, corruption, and political gains, says Vijay, hitting out at CM Stalin.
CM Stalin says all are friends in TN, then why blame me for Karur stampede, asks TVK chief Vijay in Vellore.
Your real friends are bribe, corruption, and political gains, says Vijay.
Shiv Jayanti Sparks Launch of Citizen-Centric Revenue Initiative in Maharashtra
Treasury Secretary Predicts Steady Tariff Revenue Amid Legal Changes