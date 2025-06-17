Vijay Dhawangale's Global Healthcare Impact Honored at UK-India Partnership Awards
Vijay Dhawangale, Founder of Lifenity Group, received the Excellence in Healthcare Award at the UK-India Health Partnership Awards 2025 in London. His efforts in transforming global diagnostic and wellness services have been recognized, signaling a commitment to accessible healthcare solutions and significant reforms impacting millions across the globe.
In a significant celebration of international healthcare collaboration, Vijay Dhawangale, the visionary behind Lifenity Group, was awarded the Excellence in Healthcare Award at the UK-India Health Partnership Awards 2025, held at London's historic Palace of Westminster.
This annual event highlights outstanding innovation and impact within the healthcare sectors of the UK and India. Mr. Dhawangale stood out for his leadership in revolutionizing diagnostic and wellness services worldwide, which has touched the lives of millions.
Honored by the Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Mr. Dhawangale emphasized his commitment to making healthcare more available and innovative, reducing disparities, and extending care to underserved areas.