Left Menu

Vijay Dhawangale's Global Healthcare Impact Honored at UK-India Partnership Awards

Vijay Dhawangale, Founder of Lifenity Group, received the Excellence in Healthcare Award at the UK-India Health Partnership Awards 2025 in London. His efforts in transforming global diagnostic and wellness services have been recognized, signaling a commitment to accessible healthcare solutions and significant reforms impacting millions across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:21 IST
Vijay Dhawangale's Global Healthcare Impact Honored at UK-India Partnership Awards
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant celebration of international healthcare collaboration, Vijay Dhawangale, the visionary behind Lifenity Group, was awarded the Excellence in Healthcare Award at the UK-India Health Partnership Awards 2025, held at London's historic Palace of Westminster.

This annual event highlights outstanding innovation and impact within the healthcare sectors of the UK and India. Mr. Dhawangale stood out for his leadership in revolutionizing diagnostic and wellness services worldwide, which has touched the lives of millions.

Honored by the Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Mr. Dhawangale emphasized his commitment to making healthcare more available and innovative, reducing disparities, and extending care to underserved areas.

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025