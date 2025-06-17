Left Menu

Star-Studded Cast Gathers for 'Border 2' Shoot

Actors Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan kick off the third schedule of 'Border 2' at Pune's National Defence Academy. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film, a sequel to the 1997 hit, is set against a backdrop of patriotism and courage, with a release date of January 23, 2026.

Updated: 17-06-2025 12:31 IST
In an exciting development for Indian cinema enthusiasts, actors Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan have commenced the third shooting schedule for the highly anticipated film 'Border 2'.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel promises to combine patriotism and courage, drawing inspiration from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, much like its 1997 predecessor. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, marking a significant date for fans of the war epic genre.

Producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and the director were joined by the cast and co-producers in Pune's National Defence Academy, ensuring the project continues at full throttle. The film aims to deliver a blend of intense action, gripping drama, and emotional depth, setting high expectations for its nationwide release.

