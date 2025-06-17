Bounteous Hilsa Haul: Monsoon Brings Delight to Bengal

The onset of monsoon has brought good news for fish-lovers in Bengal as trawlers have made a bountiful catch of hilsa, bringing in over 50 tons to Kakdwip harbour.

This haul, constituting around 40 percent of last year's entire season, is the largest early-season catch in recent memory, according to Kakdwip Fishermen's Association Secretary Bijan Maity.

Thanks to ideal weather conditions, more trawlers are anticipated to bring even larger catches as the monsoon progresses.

