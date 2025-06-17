Left Menu

Bounteous Hilsa Haul: Monsoon Brings Delight to Bengal

In a promising start to the monsoon season, trawlers returned to Bengal's Kakdwip harbour with over 50 tons of hilsa, marking a significant catch compared to last year. Favorable weather conditions contributed to this success. The fish is now expected to hit the markets of Kolkata and surrounding areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:01 IST
The onset of monsoon has brought good news for fish-lovers in Bengal as trawlers have made a bountiful catch of hilsa, bringing in over 50 tons to Kakdwip harbour.

This haul, constituting around 40 percent of last year's entire season, is the largest early-season catch in recent memory, according to Kakdwip Fishermen's Association Secretary Bijan Maity.

Thanks to ideal weather conditions, more trawlers are anticipated to bring even larger catches as the monsoon progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

