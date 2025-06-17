Italian Court Awaits Resolution in Gerard Depardieu Assault Case

In a high-profile legal battle, French actor Gerard Depardieu has been granted until October to reach an out-of-court settlement over allegations of assaulting veteran Italian photographer Rino Barillari. The accusations stem from an altercation last year in Rome, showcasing the actor's continued legal woes.

As the initial court hearing adjourned until October 15, both parties face the prospect of a prolonged legal engagement if no settlement is reached. The incident occurred in May 2024, following a confrontation at a Rome restaurant where Barillari captured photos of Depardieu and his partner.

The case adds to Depardieu's legal troubles, as he was also recently found guilty in a Paris court of sexually assaulting two women on a film set. Despite the ruling, Depardieu's legal team has expressed intentions to appeal. The actor's storied career in French cinema remains marked by these controversies.

