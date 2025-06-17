Left Menu

Delhi Government's Single-Window System for Kanwar Yatra Relief

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces a single-window system to resolve issues faced by Kanwar committees. Government pledges comprehensive support for the Kanwar Yatra, ensuring facilities for Shiv bhakts. Ministers and officials will oversee and resolve issues, assuring smooth camp operations and service delivery without prior administrative hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:05 IST
In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the implementation of a single-window system to efficiently address the issues faced by Kanwar committees during the annual Kanwar Yatra. This tradition sees millions of devotees collecting holy Ganga water to offer at Shiva temples. Gupta emphasized that the government is committed to supporting and facilitating the needs of these devotees.

According to an official statement, Delhi's cabinet ministers and senior officials have been appointed to key roles to oversee the arrangements. Earlier in the day, Gupta held discussions with representatives of various Kanwar camp committees to review the challenges faced and the necessary facilities required. Stressing the importance of faith and discipline, she assured that this year's administrative support would be streamlined.

Gupta promised no stone would be left unturned to ensure smooth operations and comprehensive facilities such as medical aid and sanitation. She highlighted plans to make the entire process transparent and ensure uninterrupted service delivery. The government aims to avoid past administrative hurdles, optimizing the process for both committees and devotees.

