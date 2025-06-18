Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson Roars Back with Dinosaur Dreams in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

Scarlett Johansson reminisces about the impact of 'Jurassic Park' as she stars in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film explores an expedition on a forbidden island to obtain dinosaur DNA. The long-anticipated movie releases on July 2, promising thrilling adventures and exciting performances.

Updated: 18-06-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:30 IST
Scarlett Johansson took a trip down memory lane at the premiere of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', reflecting on her first experience with the 'Jurassic Park' series as a child. Speaking at the London Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Johansson shared her early connection with the franchise, a dream now fulfilled as she joins the cast of the latest installment.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' entrusts Johansson and co-star Jonathan Bailey, from 'Bridgerton', with an exhilarating mission. The plot follows their characters in a race for life-saving dinosaur DNA on a mysterious island linked to the original 'Jurassic Park'.

Universal Pictures is set to release the film on July 2, elevating anticipation among fans. Rupert Friend, part of the ensemble, expressed excitement over the adventurous feel of the film. Meanwhile, director Edwards admitted to feeling the pressure only upon arriving for the premiere, highlighting the franchise's massive legacy.

