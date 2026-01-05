Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Return

Aspect Sports has partnered with APCO Infratech to acquire the Mumbai franchise of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), launching the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals. This notable acquisition aligns with Aspect Sports' aim to create professionally managed sports teams across India, marking a strategic expansion from Kolkata to Mumbai.

The Pro Wrestling League, which debuted in 2015 but paused operations in 2019, is set for a significant return in 2026. The league's revival underscores a renewed emphasis on competitive wrestling, offering a platform for both Indian and international wrestlers. Chandra Vijay Singh, a respected national wrestling coach, has been announced as the head coach of the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals.

Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, along with APCO Infratech's Director RP Singh, expressed optimism about contributing to Indian wrestling's growth. The team looks forward to infusing Mumbai's vibrant sporting culture into their strategy. The upcoming player auction will spotlight top talent as the league prepares for its grand return.