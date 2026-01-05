Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Tech-Focused Defense in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed Mykhailo Fedorov as the country's new defense minister, emphasizing a focus on technology and innovation. Zelenskiy is confident that Ukraine's parliament will confirm Fedorov's appointment and support his tech-oriented proposals in the coming week.

Kyiv | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:58 IST
Zelenskiy Calls for Tech-Focused Defense in Ukraine
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced Mykhailo Fedorov as his preferred candidate for the new defense minister role, urging a shift towards technology and innovation.

Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of tech advancements for the nation's defense strategies, with expectations that parliament will soon ratify Fedorov's appointment.

In a week, Fedorov is expected to present his initial draft decisions, aiming to gain parliamentary backing for a tech-driven defense agenda.

