Zelenskiy Calls for Tech-Focused Defense in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced Mykhailo Fedorov as his preferred candidate for the new defense minister role, urging a shift towards technology and innovation.

Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of tech advancements for the nation's defense strategies, with expectations that parliament will soon ratify Fedorov's appointment.

In a week, Fedorov is expected to present his initial draft decisions, aiming to gain parliamentary backing for a tech-driven defense agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)