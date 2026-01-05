MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: Congress Fights Back

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra convened a meeting with newly appointed district presidents to strategize for the party's nationwide MGNREGA Bachao Sangram campaign. The movement opposes the law that repeals MGNREGA, with activities set to run from January 10 to February 25.

Karra commended the newly inducted officers and expressed optimism that their involvement would fortify the party's presence in the Union Territory. He stated that the campaign is a 45-day national agitation aiming to reverse the Modi Government's schemes and restore MGNREGA as a rights-based initiative.

The party plans various protest activities, including rallies, fasts, and chaupals. Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla stressed the importance of rejuvenating the party at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)