Left Menu

UK Enacts Groundbreaking Junk Food Ad Ban to Combat Childhood Obesity

The UK government has implemented a ban on junk food advertising on TV before 9 pm and online to fight childhood obesity. The move is expected to cut 7.2 billion calories from children's diets annually, reduce childhood obesity by 20,000, and save the NHS approximately 2 billion pounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:00 IST
UK Enacts Groundbreaking Junk Food Ad Ban to Combat Childhood Obesity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has introduced a pioneering ban on junk food advertising on television before 9 pm and online, marking a significant step in the fight against childhood obesity. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spearheaded this initiative to help cut billions of calories from children's diets each year.

The government anticipates that these measures will lower the number of obese children by 20,000 and offer the National Health Service (NHS) potential savings of around 2 billion pounds. Health Minister Ashley Dalton emphasized the need to prevent illness through healthy choices rather than solely treating it after the fact.

Studies suggest that advertising heavily influences children's dietary choices. The new restrictions, supported by voices like Katharine Jenner of the Obesity Health Alliance, aim to shape a healthier food environment and are seen as crucial steps in the government's broader initiative to curb obesity-related health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

 India
2
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

 India
4
Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026