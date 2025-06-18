Scarlett Johansson Roars into 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

Scarlett Johansson revisits her childhood fascination with dinosaurs by starring in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth.' The 'Black Widow' star vividly recalls seeing the first 'Jurassic Park' movie at age 10. 'It imprinted on me very deeply,' she shared at the London premiere.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth,' directed by Gareth Edwards, continues the franchise created by Michael Crichton. The narrative follows a team of specialists on a mission to a forbidden island, aiming to secure vital dinosaur DNA. Co-starring Jonathan Bailey, the film hits theaters July 2.

Rupert Friend, part of the specialist team, expressed his thrill for the project. Director Edwards, known for 'Rogue One,' admitted the premiere's pressure finally hit him with the audience's anticipation visibly high.

