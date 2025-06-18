Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson Roars into 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

Scarlett Johansson stars in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth,' reflecting on her childhood memories of 'Jurassic Park.' Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film follows a team, including Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend, on a daring mission to collect dinosaur DNA for a medical breakthrough. Premieres July 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:04 IST
Scarlett Johansson Roars into 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scarlett Johansson revisits her childhood fascination with dinosaurs by starring in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth.' The 'Black Widow' star vividly recalls seeing the first 'Jurassic Park' movie at age 10. 'It imprinted on me very deeply,' she shared at the London premiere.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth,' directed by Gareth Edwards, continues the franchise created by Michael Crichton. The narrative follows a team of specialists on a mission to a forbidden island, aiming to secure vital dinosaur DNA. Co-starring Jonathan Bailey, the film hits theaters July 2.

Rupert Friend, part of the specialist team, expressed his thrill for the project. Director Edwards, known for 'Rogue One,' admitted the premiere's pressure finally hit him with the audience's anticipation visibly high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025