Telangana's Bold Move to Protect Sacred Cows
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is spearheading efforts to create a comprehensive cow protection policy in response to cultural sentiments and recent cow deaths. A committee will study existing shelters and policies in other states, while new state-of-the-art facilities are planned across Telangana.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:18 IST
In a decisive move to safeguard cultural traditions, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has charged officials with developing an all-encompassing policy for cow protection.
A committee, comprising Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar, and Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, is set to conduct a thorough examination of existing cow shelters and state policies.
The committee's efforts follow a series of unfortunate cow deaths in overcrowded shelters, prompting the construction of state-of-the-art facilities at key religious sites across the state.
