Telangana's Bold Move to Protect Sacred Cows

In a decisive move to safeguard cultural traditions, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has charged officials with developing an all-encompassing policy for cow protection.

A committee, comprising Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar, and Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, is set to conduct a thorough examination of existing cow shelters and state policies.

The committee's efforts follow a series of unfortunate cow deaths in overcrowded shelters, prompting the construction of state-of-the-art facilities at key religious sites across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)