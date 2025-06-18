Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Move to Protect Sacred Cows

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is spearheading efforts to create a comprehensive cow protection policy in response to cultural sentiments and recent cow deaths. A committee will study existing shelters and policies in other states, while new state-of-the-art facilities are planned across Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:18 IST
Telangana's Bold Move to Protect Sacred Cows
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to safeguard cultural traditions, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has charged officials with developing an all-encompassing policy for cow protection.

A committee, comprising Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar, and Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, is set to conduct a thorough examination of existing cow shelters and state policies.

The committee's efforts follow a series of unfortunate cow deaths in overcrowded shelters, prompting the construction of state-of-the-art facilities at key religious sites across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025