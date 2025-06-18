Left Menu

Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, and More Honored at Governors Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present honorary Oscars to Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, Wynn Thomas, and Dolly Parton at the Governors Awards on November 16. These awards recognize their impactful contributions to film and humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:12 IST
Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, and More Honored at Governors Awards
Oscars Governors Awards (Photo/@AMPAS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) unveiled the recipients of the prestigious Academy Honorary Awards, celebrating stalwarts like actor-producer Tom Cruise, choreographer-actor Debbie Allen, and visionary production designer Wynn Thomas. Additionally, icon Dolly Parton will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The 16th annual Governors Awards, set to take place on November 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood, serves as the grand stage for these accolades. The event, synonymous with recognizing significant contributions to cinema and humanity, will spotlight the laureates' influential careers and altruistic endeavors.

"These luminaries have redefined their craft and left an indelible mark on our filmmaking community," remarked Janet Yang, President of AMPAS. The ceremony will salute Tom Cruise for his commitment to cinematic excellence and theatrical tradition, Dolly Parton for her philanthropic initiatives, Debbie Allen for her genre-transcending choreography, and Wynn Thomas for his exceptional design contributions to iconic films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025