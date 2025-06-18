Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, and More Honored at Governors Awards

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) unveiled the recipients of the prestigious Academy Honorary Awards, celebrating stalwarts like actor-producer Tom Cruise, choreographer-actor Debbie Allen, and visionary production designer Wynn Thomas. Additionally, icon Dolly Parton will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The 16th annual Governors Awards, set to take place on November 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood, serves as the grand stage for these accolades. The event, synonymous with recognizing significant contributions to cinema and humanity, will spotlight the laureates' influential careers and altruistic endeavors.

"These luminaries have redefined their craft and left an indelible mark on our filmmaking community," remarked Janet Yang, President of AMPAS. The ceremony will salute Tom Cruise for his commitment to cinematic excellence and theatrical tradition, Dolly Parton for her philanthropic initiatives, Debbie Allen for her genre-transcending choreography, and Wynn Thomas for his exceptional design contributions to iconic films.

