Chandan Roy Reveals Simplicity and Relatability as Secrets to 'Panchayat's Success

Chandan Roy, acclaimed for his breakout performance in the popular web series 'Panchayat', sheds light on the factors behind the show's success and widespread acclaim. 'Panchayat', a comedic drama featuring prominent actors like Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, captivated audiences with its portrayal of village life.

In a revealing interview with ANI, Roy attributed the show's triumph to its inherent simplicity. Contrasting 'Panchayat' with Bollywood's flashy productions, he says the series offers viewers a refreshing sense of authenticity. Roy humorously likens this simplicity to enjoying staple foods like rice and lentils, suggesting it's a comforting respite from the rich flavors of mainstream cinema.

Roy further highlighted the relatable characters as a cornerstone of the show's appeal. He explained how viewers connect with scenes reminiscent of everyday life, whether at a local shop or social gathering. This familiarity helps forge an emotional bond with the audience. As anticipation builds for 'Panchayat's fourth season on Amazon Prime Video, Roy teases intriguing plot developments, promising it as his favorite season yet.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series promises to bring more of its distinctive North Indian charm with exaggerated yet familiar local scenarios, setting the stage for another captivating season.