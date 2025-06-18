Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Coast Guard Saves Stranded Workers in Gujarat Flood

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 22 stranded personnel, including women, from a flooded site in Gujarat. The operation took place near Victor village, Amreli, in coordination with the Marine Police, highlighting the ICG's commitment to disaster relief under challenging weather conditions.

Heroic Rescue: Coast Guard Saves Stranded Workers in Gujarat Flood
  • India

In a remarkable display of bravery and efficiency, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 22 people, including women, from a flood-hit site in Gujarat, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted near Victor village in Amreli, as part of a coordinated effort between ICG Station Pipavav and the local Marine Police. Photos of the daring rescue were shared on social media by the ICG, underscoring the peril and significance of the mission.

In challenging weather conditions with low visibility, the ICG lived up to its motto of 'We Protect,' affirming its readiness and commitment to aid civil authorities during disaster relief operations.

