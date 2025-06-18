Reviving Berlin's Spree River: A Century-Old Swimming Ban Under Review

A century has passed since Berlin prohibited swimming in the Spree River, citing pollution as a major concern. However, a growing movement by local swimmers is pushing to lift this long-standing ban. On Tuesday, around 200 enthusiasts took to the river, showing their confidence in the improved water quality.

The advocacy group, Fluss Bad Berlin, has been actively working to restore swimming in the Spree, citing regular water quality checks as proof of its safety. Jan Edler of Fluss Bad Berlin, emphasized the importance of reopening the river for public recreation, given its current cleanliness.

The initiative echoes similar efforts worldwide, such as the reopened Seine in Paris. While logistical challenges remain, including safety and historical protections, Berlin officials are optimistic about potentially allowing swimming by 2026, aligning with other European cities that offer such urban swimming experiences.

