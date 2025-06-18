Reviving 'Umrao Jaan': A Cinematic Resurrection of Awadh Culture

Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali brings 'Umrao Jaan' back to life, describing the restored version as an 'emotional catharsis.' The 1981 period drama, featuring Rekha, will grace cinemas on June 27 after its restoration by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India.

The film, a narrative centered on 19th-century Awadh culture, delves into the life of Amiran, played by Rekha, in Lucknow's brothels. Ali aims to present the nuanced realities of Awadh, akin to Satyajit Ray's portrayal of Bengal, using storytelling, musical composition, and Rekha's immersive method acting.

The soundtrack, composed by Khayyam with lyrics by Shahryar, captures the protagonist's emotional evolution. As part of the re-release, a limited-edition coffee table book with behind-the-scenes images will also be published, adding to the film's enduring legacy.

