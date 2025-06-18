Elio: Spielberg's Legacy Meets Roald Dahl's World in Pixar's Galactic New Adventure

Disney Pixar's new film 'Elio' explores the adventures of a young boy who is unexpectedly transported across the galaxy and named Earth's ambassador by an eccentric council of aliens. The film is inspired by Steven Spielberg's 'E.T.' and the works of Roald Dahl, blending warmth with whimsy.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, 'Elio' aims to capture a universal theme of human intrigue towards the cosmos. The directors drew inspiration from Dahl's depictions of lonely young protagonists and Spielberg's portrayal of kindness in alien encounters.

The movie also features a tribute to Mumbai, representing a key emotional pivot for Elio as he discovers a community that shares his passions. 'Elio' is scheduled to release in multiple languages, emphasizing its universal appeal and impressive voice cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)