Delhi's Global Push: Upcoming Tourism Summit & New Initiatives

The Delhi government plans to hold a global stakeholder summit to boost tourism. Organized by Invest India, the summit will involve engaging with firms to generate ideas. Additionally, a new initiative to hire 'tourism fellows' is underway, alongside plans for the Delhi International Mango Festival at Thyagaraj Stadium.

Updated: 18-06-2025 17:34 IST
The Delhi government is gearing up for a global tourism summit aimed at generating fresh ideas to boost the capital's tourism sector. Officials confirm that the event, organized by Invest India, is slated for the first week of July.

A diverse range of tourism-centric firms will participate, contributing ideas which will undergo feasibility analysis. Discussions will explore potential investments and the implementation of these proposals to enhance Delhi's appeal as a tourist destination.

In a related development, the tourism department is seeking to infuse new talent through the hiring of 'tourism fellows,' specialized students in tourism. Additionally, Delhi's iconic International Mango Festival will see expansion, relocating from Dilli Haat to Thyagaraj Stadium with the inclusion of myriad mango varieties in partnership with the National Horticulture Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

