Delhi's Global Push: Upcoming Tourism Summit & New Initiatives

The Delhi government is gearing up for a global tourism summit aimed at generating fresh ideas to boost the capital's tourism sector. Officials confirm that the event, organized by Invest India, is slated for the first week of July.

A diverse range of tourism-centric firms will participate, contributing ideas which will undergo feasibility analysis. Discussions will explore potential investments and the implementation of these proposals to enhance Delhi's appeal as a tourist destination.

In a related development, the tourism department is seeking to infuse new talent through the hiring of 'tourism fellows,' specialized students in tourism. Additionally, Delhi's iconic International Mango Festival will see expansion, relocating from Dilli Haat to Thyagaraj Stadium with the inclusion of myriad mango varieties in partnership with the National Horticulture Board.

