Left Menu

Princess of Wales Prioritizes Health Over Royal Ascot Appearance

The Princess of Wales, Kate, canceled her plans to attend Royal Ascot as she focuses on her recovery from cancer. She has been gradually resuming public duties but chose to prioritize her health. Her absence comes as both she and King Charles III continue to manage their health alongside royal responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:19 IST
Princess of Wales Prioritizes Health Over Royal Ascot Appearance
Princess
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Princess of Wales, known to many as Kate, made the decision to cancel her appearance at this year's Royal Ascot on Wednesday. This move comes as she continues to carefully balance her public responsibilities with her personal journey towards recovery from cancer.

After announcing her completion of chemotherapy last fall, Kate has been cautiously reintegrating into her royal duties, emphasizing a slow and steady progression. Royal Ascot, a highlight of the British summer calendar, saw Prince William attending alone, fulfilling the couple's public commitments.

Both Kate and King Charles III, who is also battling cancer, have returned to their royal engagements. Their simultaneous health challenges have required careful scheduling as they maintain their roles within the royal family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025