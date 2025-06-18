Princess of Wales Prioritizes Health Over Royal Ascot Appearance

The Princess of Wales, known to many as Kate, made the decision to cancel her appearance at this year's Royal Ascot on Wednesday. This move comes as she continues to carefully balance her public responsibilities with her personal journey towards recovery from cancer.

After announcing her completion of chemotherapy last fall, Kate has been cautiously reintegrating into her royal duties, emphasizing a slow and steady progression. Royal Ascot, a highlight of the British summer calendar, saw Prince William attending alone, fulfilling the couple's public commitments.

Both Kate and King Charles III, who is also battling cancer, have returned to their royal engagements. Their simultaneous health challenges have required careful scheduling as they maintain their roles within the royal family.

(With inputs from agencies.)