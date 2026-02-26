Global Markets Surge Amid AI Recovery and Political Drama

World stocks soared to record levels on Thursday after anxiety over AI disruptions subsided. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI reached new heights, buoyed by accelerated tech investment in AI, especially from industry leader Nvidia.

However, the European markets showed mixed signals, with London's Stock Exchange Group experiencing a significant 6% rise after announcing a $4.1 billion buyback. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and other U.S. stock futures remained relatively stable as Nvidia's soaring AI processor demand spurred continuous market interest.

In political arenas, European focus shifted to Denmark's announcement of upcoming elections and fluctuations in the British pound amidst a crucial UK election. Meanwhile, international tensions loomed as the U.S. and Iran engaged in talks to resolve nuclear disputes, impacting crude oil prices.